Nagpur cops rescue 238 cattle in Kamptee godown raid ahead of Eid al-Adha

Nagpur: In a significant follow-up to its ongoing crackdown ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Nagpur City Police rescued 238 bovines from a godown in Gandhi Nagar, Kamptee, where they were allegedly held in extremely cruel and unhygienic conditions for illegal slaughter. The rescue operation, conducted between June 5, 6 pm and June 6, 3 am, exposed the large-scale illegal confinement and mistreatment of animals.

According to police officials, the raid was carried out by Old Kamptee Police under the leadership of PI Prashant Jumade, with the support of New Kamptee, Kalamna, Pardi Police Stations, and the Reserve Company (RCP) team. The police received credible information about a godown near Bhaji Mandi where a large number of cattle were tied up in cramped spaces without food or water. Many of the animals were found injured or disabled, highlighting severe abuse.

The estimated value of the rescued cattle is around Rs 23.8 lakh. All 238 bovines were shifted to a shelter at Lumbini Nagar, Kamptee, for rehabilitation.

Following the raid, a case was registered at Old Kamptee Police Station against the following accused Nabbu Wazir Qureshi, Sajid Qutub Qureshi, Zubair Altab Qureshi, Faiyaz Sattar Qureshi and Asif Qureshi, all residents of Nagpur.

The accused have been booked under Sections 5(b) and 9(a) of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976 (amended in 1995), along with Sections 11(1)(a), 11(1)(h), 11(1)(k), 11(1)(i), and 11(1)(d) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The complaint was filed by Sub-Inspector Ramesh Dubale of Old Kamptee Police Station. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused and examine the possibility of a larger cattle smuggling network.

The action was taken under the directives of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and marks another major blow to illegal cattle transport and slaughter operations in Nagpur, especially ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival. Police have reiterated that such illegal activities will be dealt with strictly in the coming days.

