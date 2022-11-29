Woman murdered, body dumped at a farm in Kalamna area

Nagpur: A young woman was murdered and her body was dumped at a farm near Pawangaon on Kamptee Road under Kalamna police jurisdiction. Initially, cops had registered a case of accidental death but the post-mortem report confirmed that the woman, aged 25-30, was strangled to death by unidentified person(s).

According to police, there is a farm of one Itkelwar between Pawangaon and Kamptee. The Sarpanch in the area Kiran Raut was walking in the morning around 8 on Monday, November 28. He spotted the woman’s body and informed Kalamna police who reached the spot immediately. There were marks on the neck of the woman. Police also looked for complaints about any missing woman in the area but haven’t found any. The woman’s body was sent to Mayo Hospital for autopsy. The post-mortem report revealed that the woman was strangled to death. Subsequently, cops have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against unidentified person(s) and are searching for the accused.

Police said that the deceased woman was aged between 25 and 30 years with dark complexion. She was wearing a yellow striped kurta and blue leggings. She was also wearing a mangalsutra. The letter ‘R’ in English and ‘Rajani’ in Marathi and ‘Baba’ in English are tattooed on her right wrist. Police suspect the woman was killed somewhere else and her body dumped at the farm. Cops are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby spots to get clues.

