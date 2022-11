Water supply to be affected in parts of Nagpur as cleaning of Trimurti Nagar, Pratap Nagar ESRs on Nov 30, Dec 2

Nagpur: Orange City Water (OCW ) has planned cleaning of Trimurti Nagar elevated reservoir (ESR) on November 30 and Rana Pratap Nagar ESR on December 2. Both the ESRs come under Laxminagar Zone of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the cleaning exercise is to ensure that quality potable water is available to citizens. Due to tank cleaning exercise, the water supply in the various areas will be adversely affected.

Trimurti Nagar ESR on November 30 (Wednesday): Water supply will be restricted in Sonegaon, Pannase Layout, Indraprasth Nagar, Manish Layout, Sahakar Nagar, Gajanandham, Vijaya Society, Mamta Society, Samarth Nagri, HB Estate, Meghdoot Villa, Wahane Layout, CGHS Colony, Swagat Society, Prasad Society, Paradise Society, Shivshakti Layout, Patil Layout, Amar Asha Society, Bhamti, Jai Badrinath Society, Bhoge Layout, Adivasi Society, Loksewa Nagar, Sainath Nagar, Gudadhe Layout, Ingle Layout, Priyadarshani Nagar, Bhujbal Layout, Trimurti Nagar, Sonegaon Basti, Bhende Layout, Welcome Society, Sainath Nagar, NIT Layout, Natraj Pioneer Orion Society, etc.

Pratap Nagar ESR on December 2 (Friday): Khamla Old Busti, Sindhi Colony, Venkatesh Nagar, Ganesh Colony, Milindnagar, Pratapnagar, Telecomnagar, S w a v a l a m b i n a g a r , D e e n d a y a l n a g a r , Loksewanagar, Agne Layout, Pioneer Society, Khamla, Trisharannagar, Jeevan Chhayanagar, Sanchyani, Poonam Vihar, Swaroopnagar, Hawre Layout, Ashok Colony, Shastri Layout, Malviyanagar, Gautamnagar, Shivnagar, Sarodaynagar, Kotwal Nagar andVidyaVihar, etc.

During the period of cleaning there will not be any tanker water supply to the affected areas. Orange City Water has appealed to citizens residing in these areas to make arrangements for temporary storage well in advance.

