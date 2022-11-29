Thanks to Skewdeck, streetwear is the latest fashion trend

Cuttack: Talk to any youngster about the latest and hottest fashion trend and the answer will probably be streetwear. Streetwear is becoming the default essential attire for more and more youngsters in India, and a lot of the credit for the same goes to Skewdeck, a fashion clothing brand that has taken the market by storm.

Launched only in October, Skewdeck sells a wide range of trendy and stylish hoodies and sweatshirts on its e-commerce portal. The brand has received an overwhelming response with the new generation of young and dynamic customers flocking to its portal, putting it on track to emerge as a national brand in streetwear and challenge well-established brands.

Advertisement

Streetwear refers to fashionable casual clothes such as sweatshirts and hoodies, especially clothes originating in hip-hop, surfing, or skateboarding culture. Its growing popularity has made streetwear a force to reckon with in the fashion industry globally.

Advertisement

“Streetwear has become more than an essential piece of clothing – it is like a style statement, and we at Skewdeck are privileged to be contributing to ushering in this new fashion trend. We were confident that our range of fashionable clothes will be very well-loved by the youth, but we hadn’t imagined that it would literally spark a fashion revolution. We are thankful to our customers for the love they have given to us and are committed to emerging as the quintessential streetwear brand in the country,” said Raunak Singh, Founder of Skewdeck.

Exciting and undeniably cool, Skewdeck streetwear is made of the finest quality fabrics and materials, and comes in a range of colours, designs and patterns, giving customers the option of choosing the ones that reflect their personality. Skewdeck uses state-of-the-art equipment and technologies, and best manufacturing practices to ensure every single piece of clothing stitched at its facility is perfect in every way. While offering the best quality, Skewdeck is committed to ensuring its products are available at the most affordable rates.

“Our products are priced most competitively. We are committed to making fashion affordable for the masses,” said Mr. Singh.

At present, Skewdeck’s focus is on the e-commerce route to grow its clientele. It is working on plans to enhance the online shopping experience and expand its offerings. Going ahead, the cool brand also plans to tap modern retail and other routes to reach out to a wider audience.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement