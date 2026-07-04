Woman molested outside Sai Temple on Wardha Road; hunt on for accused

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Nagpur: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly molested and verbally abused by an unidentified man outside a temple in the Dhantoli area, prompting police to launch a search for the accused.

The incident took place near the entrance of the Sai Temple on Wardha Road under the jurisdiction of Dhantoli Police Station.

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According to the complaint, the woman had just finished offering prayers at the temple and was standing near the gate when an unidentified man, believed to be around 40 years old, allegedly approached her, behaved in an obscene manner and used abusive language.

Shocked by the incident, the woman approached Dhantoli Police Station and lodged a complaint.

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Based on her statement, police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has not yet been identified.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering other evidence to establish the identity of the suspect. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

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