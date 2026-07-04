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Nagpur: An Instagram acquaintance took a violent turn in Nagpur after a youth was allegedly assaulted and robbed by a group of seven men for confronting the main accused over repeatedly harassing his female friend. The attackers allegedly rammed his two-wheeler, thrashed him on a busy road and fled with his expensive iPhone. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, leading to the arrest of the prime accused.

The incident took place at Rani Durgavati Square under the jurisdiction of Panchpaoli Police Station.

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According to police, the victim, Ramiz Ahmed Mobin Ahmed Pinjare, approached the accused after his female friend complained that Aditya Koche, whom she had recently met through Instagram, was repeatedly calling her and pressuring her to meet him.

After learning about the alleged harassment, Ramiz contacted Aditya over the phone and asked him to meet at Rani Durgavati Square to resolve the issue.

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However, instead of settling the matter, Aditya allegedly arrived at the spot along with six associates who had reportedly lain in wait for the victim. As Ramiz reached the location on his moped, the accused allegedly rammed his vehicle, causing him to fall onto the road.

Police said the group then assaulted Ramiz with fists and kicks in full public view before forcibly snatching his iPhone and fleeing the scene.

The entire sequence of events was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which provided crucial evidence during the investigation.

Based on the victim’s complaint and CCTV footage, Panchpaoli Police registered a case and arrested the prime accused, Aditya Koche.

Police have launched a search for his six absconding associates, identified as Amit Wankhede, Rehan Ansari, Abrar Ansari, Ramzan Shah, Sahil Abrar and Ramiz.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused and recover the stolen mobile phone.

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