Man arrested for iron rod attack over Rs 50 dispute in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A trivial dispute over Rs 50 turned violent in Lakadganj after a man allegedly attacked his acquaintance with an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured. The accused has been arrested by Lakadganj Police.

The incident occurred near Telephone Exchange Square within the jurisdiction of Lakadganj Police Station.

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According to police, the victim, Pawan Kumar Udaybhan Bokde (33), who works at a printing press, was about to board a maxi vehicle when his acquaintance, Nitin Nipane, approached him and demanded Rs 50.

When Pawan refused to hand over the money, an argument broke out between the two. The verbal altercation soon escalated, following which the accused allegedly struck Pawan with an iron rod, causing serious injuries.

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After the assault, the accused fled the scene. Passers-by rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Lakadganj Police registered a case against the accused. He was subsequently arrested and further investigation is in progress.

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