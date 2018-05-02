Woman molested, hubby thrashed at a bar on Amravati Road, cops hunt 3 goons

Nagpur: Three goons outraged modesty of a woman and thrashed her husband at Three Degree Bar and Restaurant situated on Amravati Road here. The couple had gone to the beer bar for a birthday party. Though the incident occurred on July 27 midnight, a complaint was registered with Wadi police on Sunday, August 4, for reasons better known to the victim couple. No arrest has been made so far.

According to the complainant 37-year old woman, she along with her husband had gone to Three Degree Bar and Restaurant, Amravati Road, on July 27 night for a birthday party. The three accused namely Bobby Khan, Roshan Sheikh and Irfan Khan, were also present at the bar.

The accused picked up a quarrel with the couple for no reasons and abused and bashed up her husband. The three accused also threatened to kill him. When she intervened in the brawl, she was molested by the accused by indulging in indecent acts.

Wadi PSI Kavanpure, acting on the woman’s complaint, booked the three accused Bobby Khan, Roshan Sheikh and Irfan Khan under Sections 354, 323, 506, 504, 34 of the IPC and started a probe. No arrest has been made in the case so far.