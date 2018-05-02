Bogus MPCB official dupes many job seekers of Rs 35 lakh

Nagpur: A conman who posed as an official of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) cheated many job seekers to the tune of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs in MPCB. The accused handed over the unemployed youths fake appointment letters with bogus seal and stamp of MPCB. The conman trapped his victims between March 2017 and September 2018. The accused has already been arrested on charges of duping many companies with forged inspection reports.

The conman identified as Prashant Bhaurao Wahne (35), native of Gayatrinagar, district Bhandara, posed as a high ranking official of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The accused approached a 60-year old man Sagar Shankarrao Telghare, resident of Naik Wadi, Pachpaoli, and promised him of providing jobs to his son and daughter in MPCB. Similarly, the bogus official trapped many other unemployed youths and falsely assured them of jobs in MPCB. OPn the pretext of jobs, the accused took Rs 35 lakh from Telghare and other unemployed youths. Furthermore, the accused handed over them fake appointment letters with bogus seal and stamp of MPCB and thus cheated the job seekers.

Pachpaoli PSI S S Bonde, based on complaint of Sagar Telghare, booked the accused fake MPCB official Prashant Wahne under Sections 406, 420, 465, 468, 472, 34 of the IPC and launched in-depth probe into the matter.

Earlier, Sadar police had arrested the accused Prashant Wahne who was wanted for posing as an official of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and cheating many companies as well as job seekers.

The accused posed as an official of MPCB. Later, in the name of office of MPCB, 5th Floor, Udyog Bhavan, Civil Lines, inspected a company Sowbal Aerothmics of Radharaman Kamalkishore Lahoti and forged bogus inspection report. On the basis of this forged report, the accused Wahne took Rs 40,000 from Lahoti in the name of MPCB. The accused handed over the bogus inspection report to Lahoti as genuine one. However, Lahoti came to know about the bogus report and had lodged a complaint with MPCB. In turn, MPCB’s Regional Officer Rahul Mahadeo Wankhede registered a case against the accused with Sadar police. Since then the cops were on the trail of the accused Wahne.