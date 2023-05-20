Woman loses Rs 8.97 lakh to cyber fraudster in Mankapur

Nagpur: Posing as a bank manager, a cyber crook tricked a 58-year-old woman into revealing personal information on the pretext of KYC details updation and siphoned off Rs 3.97 lakh from her account and also availed a loan of Rs 5 lakh against her Fixed Deposit (FD) receipts.

The victim, Shobha Prabhakar Kale, a resident of Old Mankapur, received a call on her mobile phone from cell number 9827530469 on February 16, 2023. Pretending to be the bank manager, the caller told her that he would update her KYC details. For KYC verification, he told her that she would receive a One Time Password (OTP) shortly. After Shobha received the OTP on her cell phone, she shared it with the caller believing him to be the bank manager.

Soon, Rs 3.97 lakh were siphoned off from her Bank of Maharashtra account as well as pension account. The fraudster also availed a loan of Rs 5 lakh against her FD receipts of Bank of Maharashtra.

Following the victim’s complaint, Mankapur Police registered a case under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(c)(d) of the Information Technology Act and started the probe.

