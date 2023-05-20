Aditya Hero, HMCL Nagpur give 80 Hero two-wheelers, helmets to Nagpur Rural Police

Nagpur: During the inauguration of new building of Katol Police Station, Aditya Hero and HMCL Nagpur gave away 80 Hero two-wheelers and helmets to Nagpur Rural Police Force under their CSR initiative at the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The 80 Hero motorcycles were ceremonially handed over to Vishalji Anand, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural Police, who accepted the motorcycles on behalf of Nagpur Rural Police Force.

The handing over was done in the presence of Dr. Prakash Jain (Dealer Principal, Aditya Hero) and other HMCL officials – Ajit Jachak, Mukhwantsingh Gill (from Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Pune office) Ashish Rathi, Simranjeetsingh Reen (from HeroMotoCorp Ltd. Nagpur office).

Aditya Hero along with HeroMotoCorp Ltd. have a long history with CSR initiatives. Just recently in March, they gifted 100 motorcycles and helmets to the Nagpur City Police Force. Last year they gave away 50 scooters to the Nagpur Women Police Force along with 500 helmets and 10 scooters to the NMC Fire Stations of Nagpur at hands of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The company contributed a lot especially in the fight against COVID-19, when they went above and beyond through the entire pandemic, donating thousands of facemasks and 3 mobile ambulances, 300 PPE kits to the NMC doctors.

Aditya Hero has always worked tirelessly towards the cause of Road Safety. They religiously organize ‘Road Safety Camps’. In the programme they distributed certificates of ‘Sadak Suraksha Pratigya’ urging the citizens to be more vigilant about road safety to reduce fatality rate of road accidents. Aditya Group also promotes afforestation in the form of the pledge of ‘Vanikaran’.

