Woman loses Rs 2.75 lakh in a cyber crime in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 42-year old woman lost Rs 2.75 lakh in a cyber crime in Nagpur.

A resident of Plot No. 37/1, B-4, Civil Lines, Sonali Mukund Kanikdande told Sitabuldi police that she searched Google app for recharging her vehicle’s Fastag on May 14. She recharged the Fastag by putting her Debit card number. However, when she opened her Net Banking, Sonali noticed password and User ID in handling. She immediately enquired about this with the bank’s customer care. Sonali was told by the bank that an unidentified person transferred Rs 2.75 lakh from her account and duped her.