Three builders booked by Ajni police for grabbing property

Nagpur: Ajani police have booked three builders who grabbed a landed property worth crores with the help of forged documents.
The accused have been identified as Rajesh Mankar (41), resident of Kashi Nagar, Mangesh Surawar (49), resident of Abhyankar Nagar, and Dinesh Meshram (44), a resident of Ayurved Layout.
The complainant, Praveen Ambade and family, staying at Laghuvetan Colony, Jaripatka, owns a piece of land in Babulkheda, Ajni. The Ambade family had sold some part of this land, measuring 8000 square feet. Between 2004 and 2014, the accused Rajesh Mankar forged documents pertaining to sale of the land registered in the name of Praveen Ambade’s mother, maternal uncle and other relatives. On the basis of the forged documents, the land was registered in his name. After this, the accused Rajesh Mankar sold the same land to accused Mangesh Surawar. Later Mankar and Surawar made changes in other documents by claiming themselves to be owners of the land. The accused Dinesh Meshram helped Mankar and Surawar in the forgery.
A case of cheating was registered against Surawar in 2004. When the matter came to the fore, Praveen Ambade lodged a complaint with Ajni police. However, as the Ajni police did not take any action, Ambade moved the court. Later, as per the directives of the court, Ajni police registered a case of cheating against the three accused who are builders by profession.