Ganesh Peth Man held for posting “derogatory” remark on FB about Lord Shiva

Nagpur: Police on Wednesday arrested a Nagpur man for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Facebook about Lord Shiva in the backdrop of the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque row in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The accused, Charudatta Jichkar, a resident of the Ganesh Peth area, runs an audio recording shop and was called for questioning by the police after a complaint was received against him over the remark made in the context of claims that a “Shivling” has been discovered inside Varanasi”s Gyanvapi mosque complex during a court-mandated videography survey of the premises, he said.