Published On : Wed, May 18th, 2022

Ganesh Peth Man held for posting “derogatory” remark on FB about Lord Shiva

Nagpur: Police on Wednesday arrested a Nagpur man for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Facebook about Lord Shiva in the backdrop of the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque row in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The accused, Charudatta Jichkar, a resident of the Ganesh Peth area, runs an audio recording shop and was called for questioning by the police after a complaint was received against him over the remark made in the context of claims that a “Shivling” has been discovered inside Varanasi”s Gyanvapi mosque complex during a court-mandated videography survey of the premises, he said.

The 35-year-old was later placed under arrest and charged under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), the official added.

