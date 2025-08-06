Woman killed, husband critical as truck rams two-wheeler in Jaripatka, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 62-year-old woman lost her life and her husband was critically injured after a speeding truck rammed their two-wheeler near Jaripatka Police Station on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1.28 pm when the couple, identified as Naresh Daulatrao Meghrajani (66) and his wife Vimal Naresh Meghrajani (62), residents of Kukreja Nagar, Jaripatka, were riding their Honda Activa (MH-49/L 9439) from Tathagata Chowk towards Khobragade Chowk via the cement road adjacent to the police station.

Gold Rate 05 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,13,200/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, the truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit their vehicle with force and sped away from the scene. Passersby rushed the injured couple to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Vimal dead on arrival. Naresh is undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition.

Jaripatka Police have registered a case of rash driving and hit-and-run, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding truck driver.