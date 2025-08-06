PM Modi to flag off Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express on August 10

Advertisement



Nagpur: The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur and Pune is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, promising the fastest travel time yet between the two cities. However, passengers hoping for the debut of the sleeper version of the train will have to wait longer, as production of sleeper rakes is scheduled to begin only next year.

Initially, the train will operate with only seating coaches, covering the 850-km journey in about 12 hours, significantly faster than the 16 to 18 hours currently taken by Mail, Express, and Maharashtra Express trains. Despite the extended sitting journey being less comfortable for overnight travel, railway officials expect strong demand, especially from Vidarbha residents working in Pune’s IT and industrial sectors.

The inaugural service will originate from Ajni railway station in Nagpur and terminate at Hadapsar in Pune, as Pune Junction currently lacks the capacity to accommodate new trains. The train is likely to run tri-weekly, though final frequency and timings are yet to be confirmed due to ongoing work on the critical third and fourth railway lines along the corridor.

Tentatively, the Vande Bharat will depart Ajni in the evening, while the Hadapsar service is expected to start at 6 am to reach Nagpur by evening. The final schedule, including stoppages and train numbers, will be uploaded to the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) two days before the launch.

The Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat is part of a broader rollout, with the Prime Minister also inaugurating Bengaluru-Belagavi and Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat services on the same day from Karnataka. Railway officials are expected to release full details of the Pune service, including fare structure and operating days, in the coming days.