Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Mar 18th, 2021

    Woman killed, hubby, two sons hurt as truck rams car in Old Kamptee

    Nagpur: A 40-year old woman was killed and her husband and two sons injured as the car they were travelling in was rammed by a speeding truck in Old Kamptee area on Wednesday morning.

    The complainant, Akhileshkumar Srimatram Kesari Tripathi (45), native of Babaganj, Uttarpradesh, along with wife Seema Tripathi (40), and two sons, was travelling in a Maruti Celerio car (KL-13-AJ/1140) around 6.30 am on Wednesday. The family was probably going towards Hyderabad. As they reached near Punjab Dhaba on Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway in Old Kamptee area, a rashly driven truck rammed their car with forceful impact. Seema, as a result, received critical injuries while her husband and two sons were hurt. She was taken to Military Hospital in Kamptee where doctors declared her dead on admission.

    Old Kamptee police constable, Mandali, has registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 427, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act against the unidentified truck driver and searching for him.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Biggest COVID-19 spike in Nagpur, 3796 tests positive, 23 death
    Biggest COVID-19 spike in Nagpur, 3796 tests positive, 23 death
    बचपन ग्रो सुपर बाजार, डॉमिनोज पिज्जा, पंकज कढीवाला सील
    बचपन ग्रो सुपर बाजार, डॉमिनोज पिज्जा, पंकज कढीवाला सील
    मंगल कार्यालयाकरिता दिलेली अग्रीम रक्कम परत मिळण्याबाबत कायदेशीर बाबी तपासून नियमावली तयार करा
    मंगल कार्यालयाकरिता दिलेली अग्रीम रक्कम परत मिळण्याबाबत कायदेशीर बाबी तपासून नियमावली तयार करा
    ‘सर्वांची साथ तर कोरोनावर मात’:-एसडीओ श्याम मंदनूरकर
    ‘सर्वांची साथ तर कोरोनावर मात’:-एसडीओ श्याम मंदनूरकर
    ७४ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    ७४ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    अग्निशमन विभागाचे अधिकारी/कर्मचारी सेवाभरती नियमांना राज्य शासनाची मंजूरी
    अग्निशमन विभागाचे अधिकारी/कर्मचारी सेवाभरती नियमांना राज्य शासनाची मंजूरी
    आंबेडकर चौक मेट्रो स्थानकाचे ८०% कार्य पूर्ण
    आंबेडकर चौक मेट्रो स्थानकाचे ८०% कार्य पूर्ण
    सोनेगांव तलावाचे सौंदर्यीकरण होणार
    सोनेगांव तलावाचे सौंदर्यीकरण होणार
    विनयभंग प्रकरणातील आरोपीस अटक
    विनयभंग प्रकरणातील आरोपीस अटक
    गृहविलगिकरणात असलेल्या पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांना Tablet Fevipiravir देऊ नका
    गृहविलगिकरणात असलेल्या पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांना Tablet Fevipiravir देऊ नका
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145