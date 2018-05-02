Woman killed, hubby, two sons hurt as truck rams car in Old Kamptee

Nagpur: A 40-year old woman was killed and her husband and two sons injured as the car they were travelling in was rammed by a speeding truck in Old Kamptee area on Wednesday morning.

The complainant, Akhileshkumar Srimatram Kesari Tripathi (45), native of Babaganj, Uttarpradesh, along with wife Seema Tripathi (40), and two sons, was travelling in a Maruti Celerio car (KL-13-AJ/1140) around 6.30 am on Wednesday. The family was probably going towards Hyderabad. As they reached near Punjab Dhaba on Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway in Old Kamptee area, a rashly driven truck rammed their car with forceful impact. Seema, as a result, received critical injuries while her husband and two sons were hurt. She was taken to Military Hospital in Kamptee where doctors declared her dead on admission.

Old Kamptee police constable, Mandali, has registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 427, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act against the unidentified truck driver and searching for him.