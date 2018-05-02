Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Mar 18th, 2021

    Video: MP passengers express gratitude to Nagpur Police, DCP Vinita Sahu for assuring their travel arrangements amid lockdown

    Nagpur: A heartwarming video message from Madhya Pradesh passengers expressing their gratitude to Nagpur Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 2 Vinita Sahu for their travel arrangements that had helped them to reach their respective destinations that to, adhering Covid-19 norms, has took social media platforms by storm.

    DCP Vinita Sahu on Tuesday night had conducted a surprise check of travel buses at Yashwant Stadium and found bus operators violating COVID-19 norms set by the District Administration.

    The bus that belonged to Mahadev Travels in Nagpur, and has been linked with Amardeep Travels in Madhya Pradesh (MP) was ferrying passengers almost double its capacity i.e. 56 passengers in a 30 seater bus, to Lalitpur in MP.

    Acting tough on the violation, the DCP Vinita Sahu ensured the action against the owners and an offences is being registered at Dhantoli Police Station under relevant sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act and for carrying excess passengers. A report has also been sent to RTO for further necessary action on their part.

    However, DCP Vinita Sahu himself assured that the passengers shouldn’t be stranded in the city and arranged two buses for them to ensure they reach their respective destinations adhering to Covid norms.

    Owing to her efforts, the passengers conveyed their gratitude to Nagpur Police and DCP Vinita Sahu.

    Watch video here:

