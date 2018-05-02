Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Woman killed, hubby injured as bike hit by pick up van in Hingna

    Nagpur: A woman was killed and her husband injured seriously as the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a pick up van in Hingna police area here on Sunday. Nephew of the man was also injured in the mishap.

    A native of village Kanhapur, Tehsil Selu, District Wardha, Vishnu Chirkutrao Chicham (46), along with wife Nirmala (44) and nephew Amol Uike (23), were going to Kanhapur from Kanholibara on their motorcycle (MH-40/BH 1720) triple seat around 3 pm on Sunday. Midway on the road from Kanholibara to Chauki Mandir, a rashly driven pick up van (MH-31/FC 3808) rammed Vishnu’s bike with great force. The impact left Vishnu, Nirmala and Amol seriously injured. Nirmala succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

    Hingna Woman PSI Somvanshi, based on Vishnu’s complaint, booked the unidentified pick up van driver under Sections 279, 304(A), 337 of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act. Cops are searching for the accused driver who reportedly fled the spot after the mishap.

