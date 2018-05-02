NMC razes down another house illegally built by Santosh Ambelar

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) continued to crack down illegally constructed properties of notorious gangster Santosh Ambekar on Monday, razing down its another house. Equipped with an excavator and tippers and aided by a heavy police bandobast, the Anti-Encroachment team started demolishing the Itwari based illegal constructions on Monday afternoon.

Back in December 2019, the Anti-Encroachment team had demolished the parts of Ambekar’s five-story unauthorized building near Darodkar Sqaure, which was followed by the demolition of the bungalow in February 2020.

Led by senior Police Inspector Narendra Hiwre, the officials of Lakadganj police along with sleuths of Crime Branch were present to ensure demolition with ease.

Since the crackdown began on Ambekar from October 12, 2019, he has been lodged in Central Jail. He was arrested by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, police have booked him in several cases including fraud, rape and also being slapped with MACOCA.