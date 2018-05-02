Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Sep 7th, 2020

    NMC razes down another house illegally built by Santosh Ambelar

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) continued to crack down illegally constructed properties of notorious gangster Santosh Ambekar on Monday, razing down its another house. Equipped with an excavator and tippers and aided by a heavy police bandobast, the Anti-Encroachment team started demolishing the Itwari based illegal constructions on Monday afternoon.

    Back in December 2019, the Anti-Encroachment team had demolished the parts of Ambekar’s five-story unauthorized building near Darodkar Sqaure, which was followed by the demolition of the bungalow in February 2020.

    Led by senior Police Inspector Narendra Hiwre, the officials of Lakadganj police along with sleuths of Crime Branch were present to ensure demolition with ease.

    Since the crackdown began on Ambekar from October 12, 2019, he has been lodged in Central Jail. He was arrested by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, police have booked him in several cases including fraud, rape and also being slapped with MACOCA.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Social Cause : DPS Lava kids tour Akshaya Patra
    Social Cause : DPS Lava kids tour Akshaya Patra
    रॉमेट : सीएनजी किट लगवाए,पैसे बचाएं
    रॉमेट : सीएनजी किट लगवाए,पैसे बचाएं
    Woman killed, hubby injured as bike hit by pick up van in Hingna
    Woman killed, hubby injured as bike hit by pick up van in Hingna
    NMC razes down another house illegally built by Santosh Ambelar
    NMC razes down another house illegally built by Santosh Ambelar
    Covid-19: 24 घंटे में फिर मिले कोरोना के 90 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज, देश में कुल केस 42 लाख पार
    Covid-19: 24 घंटे में फिर मिले कोरोना के 90 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज, देश में कुल केस 42 लाख पार
    इंतज़ार समाप्त : 1.40 लाख भर्तियों के लिए रेलवे ने घोषित की परीक्षा की तारीख
    इंतज़ार समाप्त : 1.40 लाख भर्तियों के लिए रेलवे ने घोषित की परीक्षा की तारीख
    Corona Warriors की लापरवाही : पुरुष की बजाय परिजनों को सौंप दिया दूसरी महिला का शव
    Corona Warriors की लापरवाही : पुरुष की बजाय परिजनों को सौंप दिया दूसरी महिला का शव
    कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देख कलमना न्यू ग्रेन मार्किट सप्ताह में 3 दिन शुरू रहेगा
    कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देख कलमना न्यू ग्रेन मार्किट सप्ताह में 3 दिन शुरू रहेगा
    Video: Seconds before funeral, covid body goof up reported in Nagpur
    Video: Seconds before funeral, covid body goof up reported in Nagpur
    Viral Audio: बेड नही मिलने के लिए पुलिस उपायुक्त,गश्तीदल की टीम जिम्मेदार होगी
    Viral Audio: बेड नही मिलने के लिए पुलिस उपायुक्त,गश्तीदल की टीम जिम्मेदार होगी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145