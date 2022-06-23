Woman inmates of Nagpur Central Jail learn embroidery, Warli painting

Advertisement

Nagpur: Around 40 women inmates lodged in Nagpur Central Jail were provided embroidery, Warli painting teachings by Professor Pallavi Umekar under her PhD research work between May 9 and June 18, 2022.

Dr Anjali Deshmukh, director, Government Institute of Sciences and Humanities, Amravati presided over the concluding ceremony programme on June 22. All the women inmates participated in the initiative were distributed certificates on this occasion.

Women inmates expressed their joy in learning on this occasion. These skills will definitely help them channelize their future, expressed organizers.

