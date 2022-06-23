6-lane Railway Station road project stuck as shopkeepers move courts

Advertisement

Nagpur: Even 45 months after its demolition plan was finalized, the railway station flyover stands where it is. The 6-lane road to be built in place of the flyover is nowhere in sight. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has not been able to demolish the flyover as settlement of 160 shopkeepers under it has not been completed, according to reports.

Reports said that half of the shopkeepers have accepted the NMC formula. Some of the remaining shopkeepers are not responding to NMC notices in the court. Even the senior officials of the civic body are evading questions on any deadline, only saying there is no shortage of funds.