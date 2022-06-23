6-lane Railway Station road project stuck as shopkeepers move courts

Nagpur: Even 45 months after its demolition plan was finalized, the railway station flyover stands where it is. The 6-lane road to be built in place of the flyover is nowhere in sight. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has not been able to demolish the flyover as settlement of 160 shopkeepers under it has not been completed, according to reports.
Reports said that half of the shopkeepers have accepted the NMC formula. Some of the remaining shopkeepers are not responding to NMC notices in the court. Even the senior officials of the civic body are evading questions on any deadline, only saying there is no shortage of funds.
In the general body meeting of NMC on September 29, 2018, it was decided to build a 6-lane road by razing the railway station flyover. Shopkeepers under the flyover were offered shops in the Old MP Bus Stand premises. Those who did not want shops were to be given their advance amount with 8% interest.
Recently, 51 shopkeepers were allotted shops at an alternate place by taking out a draw on behalf of NMC’s Market Department. Similarly, 29 shopkeepers agreed to take back their advance amount with interest. Of these, 10 shopkeepers were given cheques by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. The process for the rest of the shopkeepers is going on.
According to reports, 19 shopkeepers have moved the Nagpur High Court against NMC and 12 have filed suit in the district court. There are 35 shopkeepers who have not responded to the NMC in any way. The discussion is going on with the remaining 14 shopkeepers to reach a settlement. With all these hurdles, it may take a long time to replace the flyover with the 6-lane road.
The flyover to be demolished is 812-metre long and 10.5 meter wide. It was constructed by the NMC in 2008 at the cost of Rs 16.23 crore on the west side of Nagpur Railway Station. It had 175 shops and toilets under it. 160 shops were given under lease for 30 years. Rs 11.96 crore was deposited as advance from shopkeepers towards their new shops.
To solve the traffic problem from Jai Stambh Square to Manas Square and Jai Stambh Square to Shrimohini Complex Y-Point, flyover work is going on from Ram Jhula to LIC Square and RBI Square. But the work of the 6-lane road from Ram Jhula to Loha Pul is in limbo. Rs 234 crore have been allocated from the National Road Fund (NRF) for this project.