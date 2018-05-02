Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jun 10th, 2020

    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked

    Nagpur: Shanti Nagar police booked a youth and 12 others for allegedly assaulting a woman and her father-in-law on Monday night. Puja Harshad Ninawe(31),a resident of Lalganj Gujari, told police that Dinesh Diwakar Ghime (27) and 10-12 others stormed into her house.

    Hurling obscene abuses, they created ruckus and also assaulted her father-in-law Maroti Ninawe (61) following some misunderstanding.

    On the basis of Puja’s complaint,police registered an offence under Section 143, 145, 148, 323, 188, 294, 352, 452 and 506 (b) of the Indian Penal Code against Dinesh Ghime and 10-12 others. Further investigations are being carried out by PSI Bansode

