RPF arrests Rly official for selling railway’s property

Nagpur: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has arrested an Office Superintendent (OS) of Operating Department of Central Railway’s Nagpur Division for allegedly selling iron material to scrap dealers.

The arrested OS has been identified as Rajkumar Nikhare. He sold the material to scrap dealer Pravin Vasudeorao Gawre, a resident of Hudkeshwar with the help of private security guard Madhavrao Pethe. Gawre and Pethe have also been arrested by RPF. Acting on a tip-off, RPF staff conducted a raid at the shop of the scrap dealer at Gosiya colony, Dighori and recovered stolen material of Central Railway including iron rods collectivelly worth Rs 12,500/-.

The police have also arrested Pravin Gawre and interrogated him. As Gawre told the police that he had purchased the material from OS Rajkumar Nikhare through private security guard Madhavrao Pethe. Soon after, the RPF have arrested Nikhare and Pethe. An offence under Section 3 (a) of Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act was registered against the accused.

Under the guidance of Divisional Security Commandant (DSC) Ashutosh Pandey, the arrest was made by PSI Hoti Lal Meena, PSI GS Adle, PSI (CIB) Shivram Singh and staff including Lokesh Raut and others.