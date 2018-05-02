Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 10th, 2020

    RPF arrests Rly official for selling railway’s property

    Nagpur: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has arrested an Office Superintendent (OS) of Operating Department of Central Railway’s Nagpur Division for allegedly selling iron material to scrap dealers.

    The arrested OS has been identified as Rajkumar Nikhare. He sold the material to scrap dealer Pravin Vasudeorao Gawre, a resident of Hudkeshwar with the help of private security guard Madhavrao Pethe. Gawre and Pethe have also been arrested by RPF. Acting on a tip-off, RPF staff conducted a raid at the shop of the scrap dealer at Gosiya colony, Dighori and recovered stolen material of Central Railway including iron rods collectivelly worth Rs 12,500/-.

    The police have also arrested Pravin Gawre and interrogated him. As Gawre told the police that he had purchased the material from OS Rajkumar Nikhare through private security guard Madhavrao Pethe. Soon after, the RPF have arrested Nikhare and Pethe. An offence under Section 3 (a) of Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act was registered against the accused.

    Under the guidance of Divisional Security Commandant (DSC) Ashutosh Pandey, the arrest was made by PSI Hoti Lal Meena, PSI GS Adle, PSI (CIB) Shivram Singh and staff including Lokesh Raut and others.

    Happening Nagpur
    Parsi Papau- for yummy home made Parsi food!
    Parsi Papau- for yummy home made Parsi food!
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked
    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked
    Sex racket busted in Koradi, 2 women rescued
    Sex racket busted in Koradi, 2 women rescued
    Maharashtra News
    राष्ट्रवादीचे महाराष्ट्राच्या जडणघडणीतील योगदान तसेच युवा कार्यकर्ते व नेतृत्वाची सक्षम फळी हीच पक्षाची ताकद -अजित पवार
    राष्ट्रवादीचे महाराष्ट्राच्या जडणघडणीतील योगदान तसेच युवा कार्यकर्ते व नेतृत्वाची सक्षम फळी हीच पक्षाची ताकद -अजित पवार
    दोन्ही संकटाशी झुंजणाऱ्या रायगडला केंद्र व राज्यसरकारने धोरण ठरवून मदत केली पाहिजे – शरद पवार
    दोन्ही संकटाशी झुंजणाऱ्या रायगडला केंद्र व राज्यसरकारने धोरण ठरवून मदत केली पाहिजे – शरद पवार
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः ACB ने बिछाया जाल, शिक्षक से रिश्‍वत लेते र्क्लक गिरफ्तार
    गोंदियाः ACB ने बिछाया जाल, शिक्षक से रिश्‍वत लेते र्क्लक गिरफ्तार
    गोंदिया कोरोना मुक्ति से सिर्फ एक कदम दूरः 69 में से 68 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे
    गोंदिया कोरोना मुक्ति से सिर्फ एक कदम दूरः 69 में से 68 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे
    Trending News
    Covid-19 claims 15th life in Nagpur, 226 active cases
    Covid-19 claims 15th life in Nagpur, 226 active cases
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Now Podar World School caught selling books in premises, videos expose murky nexus
    Featured News
    Monsoon Session Of Maharashtra Legislature To Be Postponed To August
    Monsoon Session Of Maharashtra Legislature To Be Postponed To August
    Covid Cases : 1 from Jaripatka, 7 from Naik Talao test positive
    Covid Cases : 1 from Jaripatka, 7 from Naik Talao test positive
    Trending In Nagpur
    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked
    Woman, in-law assaulted in Shanti Nagar, 13 booked
    RPF arrests Rly official for selling railway’s property
    RPF arrests Rly official for selling railway’s property
    “Old is Gold “ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    “Old is Gold “ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    नारायणपेठ, प्रेमनगर, मॉडेल टाऊन इंदोरा परिसर सील
    नारायणपेठ, प्रेमनगर, मॉडेल टाऊन इंदोरा परिसर सील
    Operation Crackdown: Crime Branch nabs externed criminal in Besa
    Operation Crackdown: Crime Branch nabs externed criminal in Besa
    Sex racket busted in Koradi, 2 women rescued
    Sex racket busted in Koradi, 2 women rescued
    No exemption for Goswami, HC asks him to appear before police
    No exemption for Goswami, HC asks him to appear before police
    पवनी तहसील में चोरी के रेत का करोड़ों का अवैध स्टॉक कर रेत की कालाबाजारी
    पवनी तहसील में चोरी के रेत का करोड़ों का अवैध स्टॉक कर रेत की कालाबाजारी
    HC Issues Notice To MPCB, Chief Secretray In Public Hearing By Zoom App
    HC Issues Notice To MPCB, Chief Secretray In Public Hearing By Zoom App
    आम आदमी पार्टीचे ट्राफिक आयुक्तांना सोशल डीस्टसिंगचे पालन व दंडात्मक कारवाई ऑनलाईन मेलद्वारे करण्या करिता निवेदन
    आम आदमी पार्टीचे ट्राफिक आयुक्तांना सोशल डीस्टसिंगचे पालन व दंडात्मक कारवाई ऑनलाईन मेलद्वारे करण्या करिता निवेदन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145