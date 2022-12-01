Woman, her toddler killed, husband injured, as trailer truck hits bike on Nagpur-Bhandara Highway

Nagpur: In a ghastly mishap, a woman and her toddler died while her husband sustained serious injuries after a trailer truck dashed their bike on Nagpur-Bhandara Highway here, on Thursday.

According to police sources, the couple along with their child were heading towards Dhamna village in Kuhi taluka. While crossing Mauda town, the accused trailer driver coming from wrong side of the road reportedly dashed them killing woman and her child.

Some onlookers then alerted cops. Acting swiftly on the inputs, squad of Mauda Police rushed to the spot and sent bodies for autopsy. Cops have registered an offence against the accused trailer truck driver. Further investigations are on.

