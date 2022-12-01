Video : Multi-crores fraud with Vatsalya Builders , EOW Nagpur arrest 1 from Indore

Nagpur: The Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Nagpur Crime Branch on Thursday arrested one accused in multi-crores fraud done with Vatsalya Builders and Developers ,from Nanda Nagar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Dhantoli Police have booked accused Sandeep Yadav and others for duping the construction firm of crores of rupees.

Advertisement

The probe was subsequently transferred to EoW. During the investigation, EoW SHO Vijay Malche and team rushed to Indore and nabbed the accused who has been sent to 6 days pcr.

Advertisement

Watch video here:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement