​Chilly weather and Wine time! Wine festival is back in Nagpur!

Nagpur: In order to develop the wine culture in Nagpur, the Nagpur Agro Development Association is back with its wine and food festival. The event is scheduled on December 3 & 4 at Shree Bhagwati lawn, Trimurti Nagar.

This year’s festival will be the 9th edition. The inaugural function is scheduled on 3rd December 2022 at 5.30 pm. After the inaugural function the festival would be open to the general public till 10.30pm.

Advertisement

Entry is by donation of Rs.700/- per person and Rs. 1200/- per couple per day. On December 4 the festival would commence from 12:30 pm afternoon to 10.30 pm.

Advertisement

This year ten wineries all from Maharashtra are participating. They are SULA, GOVER- previous ZAMPA, FRUZANTE, FRATELLI, RESVERA WINERY, RHYTHM WINERY, GOOD DROP WINE CELLARS, YORK WINERY, VINELAND WINERY, MOONSHINE Winery.

Other than the wine stall there would be Seven food stalls to provide exotic cuisine mostly as a perfect food pairing with various wines

Nagpur Wine & Food Festival is Central India’s only wine event which has gained a reputation of attracting visitors from nearby districts of M.P. & Chhattisgarh. Every year around 2500 to 3000 people visit the festival.

In order to keep the festival atmosphere lively for the visitors, a Live Musical Band would perform from 7 pm to 10 pm on both days.

Additional attraction especially for ladies and girls is our Grape Stomping Event on both the days. A visitor is provided an entrance kit consisting of Wine tasting coupons, wine tasting glass, and brochures related to wine education and other information on wine clubs of Nagpur as well as our new upcoming project in MIHAN commercially known as Tranquillo.

Tranquillo is all set to finish phase one of the project by next year and the membership drive has commenced for the same.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement