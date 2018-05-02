Woman hammers drunkard hubby to death in Ajni, arrested

Nagpur: A 41-year old woman hammered her drunkard husband to death in Ajni police jurisdiction on Thursday evening. The accused woman has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Mamata Mahesh Porandwar (41), resident of Plot No. 29, near Atharva Floor Mill, Jaywant Nagar, Ajni.

The accused Mamata was fed up and furious as her husband Mahesh Porandwar (44) used to quarrel with her and beat her under influence of liquor over domestic matters. The fracas was a routine affair and turned bloody on Thursday. Around 6 pm, Mahesh came to house drunk and picked up quarrel with accused Mamata. Already raging with anger, Mamata lifted a hammer and hit Mahesh smashing his head. Mahesh collapsed and died on the spot. On being informed, a team of Ajni police rushed to the spot and started investigation.

API Jadhav, based on a complaint lodged by Assistant PSI Dehankar, booked the accused Mamata Porandwar under Section 302 of the IPC and placed her under arrest. Further probe is underway.