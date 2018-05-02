Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    NMC’s sanitation worker ends life on duty in Pachpaoli

    Nagpur: A sanitation worker of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) committed suicide on duty at Filaria Department in Pachpaoli area here on Thursday afternoon.

    The deceased, Yashwant Maroti Khandekar (48), resident of Plot No. 232, Angulimal Nagar, Nari, was working as sanitation worker in NMC’s Filaria Department. On Thursday, around 1 pm, Yashwant ended his lofe by consuming some poisonous stuff at his office in Balabhaupeth, Pachpaoli. The exact reason behind Yashwant taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

    Pachpaoli Assistant PSI Subhashsingh, based on information provided by Jyoti Yashwant Khandekar (42), registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe into the matter.

