In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019

Mumbai/Nagpur: In a sign of the slowdown in the auto-industry, registrations of new vehicles dipped by 15 per cent in Maharashtra in 2019 and led to low revenue collection, data provided by the state Road Transport Department showed. Maharashtra is one of the largest auto markets in the country.

The department had set itself a low revenue target for financial year 2019-20, but as of November, even that target appears to be difficult to achieve. It can be noted that since FY15, the department, one of the top revenue-mopping agencies for the state, has delivered revenues higher than the target.