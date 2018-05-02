Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019

    Mumbai/Nagpur: In a sign of the slowdown in the auto-industry, registrations of new vehicles dipped by 15 per cent in Maharashtra in 2019 and led to low revenue collection, data provided by the state Road Transport Department showed. Maharashtra is one of the largest auto markets in the country.

    The department had set itself a low revenue target for financial year 2019-20, but as of November, even that target appears to be difficult to achieve. It can be noted that since FY15, the department, one of the top revenue-mopping agencies for the state, has delivered revenues higher than the target.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
    Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
    Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman hammers drunkard hubby to death in Ajni, arrested
    Woman hammers drunkard hubby to death in Ajni, arrested
    Two friends attacked murderously at New Year party in Wathoda
    Two friends attacked murderously at New Year party in Wathoda
    Maharashtra News
    अमित शाह यांचे नागपुरात आगमन
    अमित शाह यांचे नागपुरात आगमन
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्पग्रस्तांच्या अडचणीबाबत लवकरच धोरणात्मक निर्णय
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्पग्रस्तांच्या अडचणीबाबत लवकरच धोरणात्मक निर्णय
    Hindi News
    कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के लिए चौहान-चतुर्वेदी में खींचतानी
    कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के लिए चौहान-चतुर्वेदी में खींचतानी
    वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
    वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
    Trending News
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
    After West Bengal, Maharashtra’s tableau for R-Day Parade rejected
    Featured News
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
    Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
    Trending In Nagpur
    Woman hammers drunkard hubby to death in Ajni, arrested
    Woman hammers drunkard hubby to death in Ajni, arrested
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    In Maharashtra New vehicle registrations declined by 15% in 2019
    कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के लिए चौहान-चतुर्वेदी में खींचतानी
    कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के लिए चौहान-चतुर्वेदी में खींचतानी
    अमित शाह यांचे नागपुरात आगमन
    अमित शाह यांचे नागपुरात आगमन
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्पग्रस्तांच्या अडचणीबाबत लवकरच धोरणात्मक निर्णय
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्पग्रस्तांच्या अडचणीबाबत लवकरच धोरणात्मक निर्णय
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF
    वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
    वीडिओ : उप्पलवाड़ी के अंडर ब्रिज में जमा बारिश का पानी, गिर रहे है वाहनचालक
    पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
    पावसाळी परिस्थितीच्या पाहणीसाठी महापौरांनी गाठले ‘सिटी ऑपरेशन सेंटर’
    ३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
    ३ जानेवारीला चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले जिलाधिकाऱ्यांची भेट घेणार
    पोलिसांना सर्वोत्तम प्रशिक्षण, अत्याधुनिक सुविधा देण्यासाठी कटिबद्ध – ठाकरे
    पोलिसांना सर्वोत्तम प्रशिक्षण, अत्याधुनिक सुविधा देण्यासाठी कटिबद्ध – ठाकरे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145