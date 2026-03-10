Woman Found Semi-Nude in Nara Farmhouse Room, Murder Case Registered

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Jaripatka Police in Nagpur have registered a murder case after the body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a partially naked condition inside a room on a farm in the Nara village area.

According to police sources, the complainant Moreshwar Ramaji Talekar (63), a resident of Nara Vasti near Hanuman Mandir in Jaripatka, owns around seven acres of farmland in Om Shanti Nagari near Shiv Mandir in Nara village.

Gold Rate Mar 10, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,61,800/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,50,500 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,76,300/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Talekar had employed Sonu alias Golu Arun Jibhe (30) as a caretaker of the farm for the past 10 years. A portion of the farmland had been rented out for a brick kiln, while Talekar had constructed five small 10×10 rooms on another side of the property. Some of these rooms were used to store cattle fodder and tie livestock, while two rooms were rented out to tenants.

On March 8, 2026, at around 7 am, caretaker Sonu informed Talekar that an unknown woman, estimated to be around 35 years old, was lying dead inside Room No. 4 on the property.

Talekar rushed to the spot and found the woman lying dead in a semi-nude condition with maggots on her body, indicating that the death had occurred earlier. Based on the information, Jaripatka Police initially registered an accidental death case and began an investigation.

During the inquiry, the woman was later identified as Dasiya Ramprasad Uike, aged around 40–50 years, a resident of Chapara village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, who worked as a daily wage labourer.

The post-mortem report and further investigation revealed that the woman was allegedly assaulted on her abdomen with a blunt object, leading to her death. Police suspect that Rajendra Yadav (40), who was reportedly living with the deceased woman, may be involved in the crime.

Based on a complaint filed by Aarti Balluprasad Dhurve (32), a resident of Gajanan Nagar in Jaripatka, the police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the suspect.

Police Sub-Inspector Khutwal of Jaripatka Police Station has registered the case and launched a search operation to trace the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement