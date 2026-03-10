Nagpur Police Crack Down on Online Matka Betting in Manish Nagar

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a crackdown on illegal online gambling activities, the Beltarodi Police in Nagpur registered a case against four accused involved in online Matka gambling and seized cash, mobile phones, and other equipment collectively worth ₹2.69 lakh.

According to police officials, the action was carried out on March 9, 2026, between 6:30 pm and 7:40 pm after the police investigation team received credible information about illegal betting activities in the Manish Nagar area near the new underpass leading to the railway crossing.

Acting on the tip-off, police detained a suspect matching the description and identified him as Atish Gajanan Killewar (28), a resident of Sardar Patel Ward, Pandharkawda in Yavatmal district. During a search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses, police recovered two mobile phones and slips containing Kalyan Matka betting numbers.

Upon examining his mobile phone, police found evidence of online Matka betting transactions. During questioning, Killewar revealed that he was working for Akash Ishwar Borle.

Following the lead, police raided Flat No. 401 at Ghanshyam Laxmi Apartment in Manish Nagar, where the accused Akash Borle was staying. During the raid, police found four men inside a bedroom engaged in online Kalyan Matka gambling using mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as:

Akash Ishwar Borle (32), resident of Shastri Nagar, Pandharkawda, Yavatmal

Amrit Bhagwan Kurrewar (25), resident of Mandvi Patanbori, Kelapur, Yavatmal

Vaibhav Devidas Akkewar (30), resident of Hanuman Ward, Pandharkawda

Avinash Samadhan Vazalwar (29), resident of Nehru Ward, Pandharkawda

During the search of the room and the accused, police seized ₹4,070 in cash, 10 mobile phones, chargers, a Wi-Fi router, and other materials, collectively valued at ₹2,69,790.

Police said the accused were accepting money online from people and operating the illegal Kalyan Matka gambling racket for financial gain.

A case has been registered at Beltarodi Police Station under Sections 12(A), 4, and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, and further investigation is underway.

The arrest was made by Inspector Mukund Kawade, along with API Rameshwar Kandure, PSI Shirish Salgar, Police Constable Ravindra Akre, and other members of the police team.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of DCP Rashmita Rao (Zone 4) and ACP Narendra Hiwre (Ajni Division). The team was led by Senior Police

