    Published On : Mon, Mar 16th, 2020
    Nagpur Crime

    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar

    Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Mangalwari Complex in Sadar area after a body of a woman was spotted on Monday morning. Some locals who spotted the body reportedly alerted Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the information, Sadar police rushed to the spot. Though, the body has not been identified yet. Cops have started scanning the missing complaints.

    According to police sources, the female, prima facie appeared in year early twenties and has no injuries on her body.

    In the meantime, cops have rushed the body to Mayo Hospital for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death.

