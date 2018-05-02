Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Mangalwari Complex in Sadar area after a body of a woman was spotted on Monday morning. Some locals who spotted the body reportedly alerted Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the information, Sadar police rushed to the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Husna Kismat (21). Cops have rounded-up one, Asif Sheik (26), in this connection.

According to police sources, Husna and Asif were in relationship. As Husna, an employee at Sitabuldi based mobile shop was pressurizing Asif, a trucker, he was upset with her. The duo often picked-up quarrel regarding the same. On Monday morning, the duo met at Mangalwari Complex. It is when their quarrel had aggravated at the basement of a shopping complex. In the fit of rage, Asif strangled Husna with her scarf leading to her death before fleeing from the spot.

In the meantime, cops have rushed the body to Mayo Hospital for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death. Accused Asif was also rounded up from Gittikhadan.