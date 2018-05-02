Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 16th, 2020

    Coronavirus Nagpur: Maharajbag zoo to be closed

    Nagpur: Maharajbag zoo authorities will keep the zoo closed for public from March 16 (Monday) following directions by Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi, owning to increasing cases of Coronavirus across country. Dr Sonali Ghosh, Deputy Inspector General of Forests, issued a circular to the Directors/Officers-in-charge of Large, Medium and Mini Category Zoos in the country on March 13 asking the authorities concerned to take all possible preventive measures to control the spread of the said virus.

    As per the office memorandum of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, mass gathering should be avoided to reduce the spread of COVID- 19. It is also advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed till the disease is contained. The zoos should prominently display the posters and advisory on safe habits in the wake of COVID-19. The circular mentions that though the mode of transmission of the novel Coronavirus is still not reported from animal to human, suitable sanitary and hygiene standards must be adhered to in animal feed stores and salughter house. Regular cleaning and disinfection of common areas must be increased during this period of heightened concern.

    The CZA has suggested the staff members of zoo to use mask especially dealing with public and regular handwashing, sanitisation and social distancing must be maintained at ticket/entry gates. As per the office memorandum circulated by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training), it is desirable to avoid touching surfaces, which might be infected. Employees may therefore be exempted from marking biometric attendance till March 31. However, all the employees are required to mark their attendance in attendance register during this period, it pointed out. Dr Sunil Bawaskar, Office-in-charge of Maharajbag zoo, said the staff and workers in the zoo started taking precautionary measures from Sunday. There were almost no visitors of Maharajbag zoo, he added.

    Happening Nagpur
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    Nagpur Crime News
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    मा. कांशीराम साहेबांची जयंती साजरी
    मा. कांशीराम साहेबांची जयंती साजरी
    राष्ट्रीय पोषण अभियान अंतर्गत कामठी (ग्रा)प्रकल्प पुरस्कृत
    राष्ट्रीय पोषण अभियान अंतर्गत कामठी (ग्रा)प्रकल्प पुरस्कृत
    Hindi News
    वाई- पंचधारा गाँव नागरिकों को ‘वर्ग- 1’ के पट्टे दिये जाएगें
    वाई- पंचधारा गाँव नागरिकों को ‘वर्ग- 1’ के पट्टे दिये जाएगें
    वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को स्मार्ट कार्ड वितरित
    वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को स्मार्ट कार्ड वितरित
    Trending News
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    2-Year-Old Girl Falls Off First Floor Balcony In Nagpur, Dies
    2-Year-Old Girl Falls Off First Floor Balcony In Nagpur, Dies
    Featured News
    ED summons Anil Ambani in Yes Bank case
    ED summons Anil Ambani in Yes Bank case
    School,Colleges, Malls closed in Nagpur till March 31: NMC Commissioner’s order
    School,Colleges, Malls closed in Nagpur till March 31: NMC Commissioner’s order
    Trending In Nagpur
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Woman found dead at Mangalwari Complex in Sadar
    Coronavirus Nagpur: Maharajbag zoo to be closed
    Coronavirus Nagpur: Maharajbag zoo to be closed
    Gang war at Maskasath, goons fires gunshot,15 vehicles damaged
    Gang war at Maskasath, goons fires gunshot,15 vehicles damaged
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    वाई- पंचधारा गाँव नागरिकों को ‘वर्ग- 1’ के पट्टे दिये जाएगें
    वाई- पंचधारा गाँव नागरिकों को ‘वर्ग- 1’ के पट्टे दिये जाएगें
    वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को स्मार्ट कार्ड वितरित
    वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को स्मार्ट कार्ड वितरित
    2-Year-Old Girl Falls Off First Floor Balcony In Nagpur, Dies
    2-Year-Old Girl Falls Off First Floor Balcony In Nagpur, Dies
    महापौरांचा आसीनगर, मंगळवारी झोनचा जनता दरबार स्थगित
    महापौरांचा आसीनगर, मंगळवारी झोनचा जनता दरबार स्थगित
    Cops approached against minister Raut for ”casteist” remarks
    Cops approached against minister Raut for ”casteist” remarks
    Ambedkarite activist Sadanand Fulzele dies due old age
    Ambedkarite activist Sadanand Fulzele dies due old age
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145