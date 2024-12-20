Woman forced to prostrate before molester, 3 arrested in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a deeply disturbing incident, a woman in the MIDC Police Station area of Nagpur was allegedly molested and later forced to prostrate before her attacker in a shocking display of intimidation. The ordeal, which unfolded at a petrol pump, was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, triggering public outrage.

The MIDC police acted swiftly, arresting three individuals involved: Rajesh Mishra, a property dealer; Vikas Borkar, a self-employed individual; and Pankaj Barekar, who runs a fish fry stall. All three have been remanded to police custody for two days.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Friday 20 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,700/- Gold 22 KT 70,400/- Silver / Kg 86,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 9 pm when the victim, a 44-year-old woman, confronted Vikas Borkar at the petrol pump after he verbally abused a stray dog. The exchange escalated as Vikas reportedly abused and molested the woman. Later, he returned with Rajesh Mishra and other associates, threatening the victim with dire consequences unless she apologized by prostrating before him.

Under duress, the woman was compelled to comply, while one of the accomplices filmed the degrading act. When the woman attempted to seize the phone, she was pushed to the ground, sustaining head injuries in the scuffle.

The victim immediately contacted the police, and a team was dispatched to the scene. The accused were apprehended soon after.

This shocking case has highlighted the brazen intimidation tactics used by the perpetrators and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of laws to protect women from such abuses. Further investigations are underway to ensure justice for the victim.