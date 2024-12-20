Nagpur gymnast Rahinya bags silver medal at State Championship

Advertisement













Nagpur: Shivaji Gymnastics Club at Dhanwate National College, Nagpur, celebrated a moment of pride as one of its talented gymnasts, Rahinya Gulhane, bagged a prestigious Silver Medal in the Sub-Junior Tumbling Finals at the 19th Trampoline and Tumbling State Championships (2024) held on December 14 and 15 at Amravati.

Rahinya’s dedication, hard work, and passion for gymnastics have truly paid off, making her a role model for aspiring gymnasts. She has been training diligently under the expert guidance of Head Coach Manthan Bhalavi, along with Club Mentor Mayuresh Shirshikar, and Coaches Sanket Vinchurkar, Varun Kale, and Prakash Chavhan.

The Principal of Dhanwate National College Dr. Prashant Kothe along with the Head of Physical Education Department Dr. Devendra Wankhade, Dr. Subhash Dadhe, Dr. Vandana Ingle, Prof. Jayant Jichkar, Mayuresh Shirshikar, Praveen Jadhav, and Lalit Kukde, congratulated Rahinya on her success and commended her hard work. They also encouraged other students to take advantage of the club’s regular evening practice sessions to achieve similar success.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the outstanding training environment and the commitment of Shivaji Gymnastics Club to nurturing young talent in Nagpur.