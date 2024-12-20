Chaos at Nagpur RTO as agent issues death threats over failed driving test

Advertisement













Nagpur: Chaos erupted at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Nagpur Rural when an agent, enraged by a candidate’s failure in the driving test, allegedly issued death threats to on-duty officials.

The Kapil Nagar Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Javed Khan Chhote Khan Pathan, a resident of Rathod Layout, Katol Road.

According to a complaint lodged by Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) Rahul Bapurao Dhakate, the accused works as an RTO agent and owns Zara Driving School. Khan has reportedly been misusing his position by stamping driving license forms with his school’s seal and pressuring officials to pass unqualified candidates. The driving school is registered under his wife’s name, which Khan allegedly uses as a cover to push his demands.

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Tuesday when one of Khan’s candidates failed the driving test. Furious over the outcome, Khan, accompanied by three to four accomplices, confronted Dhakate in his office. When Dhakate refused to comply with Khan’s demands, the accused reportedly hurled abuses, threatened to have him dismissed, and disrupted office proceedings by throwing documents off the table.

Khan then stormed into the cabin of Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Hitesh Dawda, continuing his tirade of abuse and issuing death threats.

Based on the complaint, the Kapil Nagar Police have booked Khan under Sections 132, 296, and 351(3) of the BNS, which pertain to obstructing a public servant from discharging duties and issuing criminal threats. Authorities are investigating the case further to ensure the safety of RTO staff and maintain order in the premises.