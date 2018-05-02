    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 2nd, 2021

    Woman falls prey to lure of high returns on investments, loses Rs 10 lakh

    Nagpur: A con woman cheated another woman to the tune of over Rs 10 lakh by luring her with high returns on investment in Bhisi and society.

    The accused has been identified as Geeta Sadashiv Bhatkhande (53), resident of Plot No. 37, Wankhde Layout, Vaishali Nagar, MIDC.

    The accused took the complainant Punam Ramlakhan Mishra (36), resident of Plot No. 24, Vidyapati Nagar, into confidence and lured her with high returns on investments in Bhisi and society. The accused Geeta Bhatkhande took Rs 10.71 lakh from Punam but did not give back money to her. Thus the accused cheated Punam.

    MIDC PSI Thakur, based on Punam’s complaint, booked the accused Geeta Bhatkhande under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC read with Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999. Further probe is underway.


