Nagpur reports highest one-day spike of 4,108 cases, 60 casualties

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 4,108 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — the highest single day figure since the outbreak of the pandemic — besides, 60 more fatalities for the second consecutive day till Thursday midnight.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 2,33,776 while the number of deaths rose 5,218.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,248 were from rural areas and 2,857 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 27 were reported from Nagpur city, three deaths were registered from outside the district, while 30 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 40,807 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation. In the day 3,214 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Following which recovery rate is at 80.31%.



