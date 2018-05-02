Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Woman escapes unhurt as Star bus runs over her moped at Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: A woman miraculously escaped the claws of death on Wednesday when the moped she was riding, was run over by a speeding Star Bus which went uncontrolled after its brakes failed between Jaitala and Pratap Nagar Chowk. The incident occurred under Pratap Nagar police station.

The Star Bus (MH/31/EN/0396) dashed Jayashri Meshram’s moped in front before coming to halt. Jayashri along with her moped had come under front wheels of the bus. Fortunately, she escaped the incident with minor injuries, after a large crowd gathered at the spot that extended the help.

Officials from Pratap Nagar police station soon reached the spot and took Jayashri to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Besides the driver-conductor the bus was carrying couple of passengers. No was reportedly injured in the incident.

