Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Maharashtra will have BJP-Sena govt: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis is set to be the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second term. Fadnavis was elected as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislative party today.

Crediting the Shiv Sena chief Uddav Thackeray for the alliance’s win in the Maharashtra state polls, he conceded that there were differences with the ally but it would be sorted out soon.

“This mandate is surely for ‘mahayuti’ (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance) as we sought votes for the ‘mahayuti’. People also voted for it. So there should be not doubt. It will be a ‘mahayuti’ govt,” he said.

The Sena has refused to budge on its demands for a “50:50” formula of rotational chief ministership in Maharashtra, which it said had been discussed with the BJP earlier this year.

Fadnavis, 49, has earlier said he would be Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a full term and no plan to split the five-year term was agreed upon with the Sena, which is demanding an equal share of power after state polls.

Happening Nagpur
Neelam Bowade crowned Apsara Mrs India 2019
Neelam Bowade crowned Apsara Mrs India 2019
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Nagpur Crime News
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
One more arrested in Hudkeshwar murder case
One more arrested in Hudkeshwar murder case
Maharashtra News
भ्रष्टाचार उच्चाटनाला प्राधान्य देण्याचा राज्यपालांनी दिला संदेश
भ्रष्टाचार उच्चाटनाला प्राधान्य देण्याचा राज्यपालांनी दिला संदेश
‘रन फॉर युनिटी’मध्ये सर्वांनी उत्स्फूर्तपणे सहभागी व्हा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
‘रन फॉर युनिटी’मध्ये सर्वांनी उत्स्फूर्तपणे सहभागी व्हा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
Hindi News
स्टारबस के ब्रेक हुए फेल, स्कूटी सवार लड़की को मारी टक्कर
स्टारबस के ब्रेक हुए फेल, स्कूटी सवार लड़की को मारी टक्कर
बदल जायेगी डिजिटल की दुनिया
बदल जायेगी डिजिटल की दुनिया
Trending News
Maharashtra will have BJP-Sena govt: Fadnavis
Maharashtra will have BJP-Sena govt: Fadnavis
Amid power tussle, Maha BJP MLAs to meet today
Amid power tussle, Maha BJP MLAs to meet today
Featured News
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Trending In Nagpur
Vice-President opens International Symposium at NEERI
Vice-President opens International Symposium at NEERI
स्टारबस के ब्रेक हुए फेल, स्कूटी सवार लड़की को मारी टक्कर
स्टारबस के ब्रेक हुए फेल, स्कूटी सवार लड़की को मारी टक्कर
Nirmal Nagari’s Pramod Manmode faces MahaRERA heat, flats to be sold to recover fine
Nirmal Nagari’s Pramod Manmode faces MahaRERA heat, flats to be sold to recover fine
Woman escapes unhurt as Star bus runs over her moped at Pratap Nagar
Woman escapes unhurt as Star bus runs over her moped at Pratap Nagar
Maharashtra will have BJP-Sena govt: Fadnavis
Maharashtra will have BJP-Sena govt: Fadnavis
Soham gives a luxurious spin to old-age homes
Soham gives a luxurious spin to old-age homes
Hong Kong’s ex cricket captain to play for Vidarbha
Hong Kong’s ex cricket captain to play for Vidarbha
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते प्रजापती नगर स्टेशन दरम्यान रूळ टाकायला सुरुवात
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते प्रजापती नगर स्टेशन दरम्यान रूळ टाकायला सुरुवात
वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान की जानकारी स्थानीय भाषा में ज्यादा लोगों तक पहुंचे -उप राष्ट्रपति एम. वैकेंया नायडू
वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान की जानकारी स्थानीय भाषा में ज्यादा लोगों तक पहुंचे -उप राष्ट्रपति एम. वैकेंया नायडू
वैज्ञानिक संशोधन स्थानिक भाषेत लोकांपर्यंत पोहचवा -भारताचे उपराष्ट्रपती एम. वैकेंया नायडू यांचे आवाहन
वैज्ञानिक संशोधन स्थानिक भाषेत लोकांपर्यंत पोहचवा -भारताचे उपराष्ट्रपती एम. वैकेंया नायडू यांचे आवाहन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145