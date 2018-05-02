Maharashtra will have BJP-Sena govt: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis is set to be the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second term. Fadnavis was elected as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislative party today.

Crediting the Shiv Sena chief Uddav Thackeray for the alliance’s win in the Maharashtra state polls, he conceded that there were differences with the ally but it would be sorted out soon.

“This mandate is surely for ‘mahayuti’ (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance) as we sought votes for the ‘mahayuti’. People also voted for it. So there should be not doubt. It will be a ‘mahayuti’ govt,” he said.

The Sena has refused to budge on its demands for a “50:50” formula of rotational chief ministership in Maharashtra, which it said had been discussed with the BJP earlier this year.

Fadnavis, 49, has earlier said he would be Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a full term and no plan to split the five-year term was agreed upon with the Sena, which is demanding an equal share of power after state polls.