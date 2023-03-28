Woman entrepreneur’s bail application rejected in fraud, abetment to suicide case

Nagpur: The District and Sessions Court has rejected the bail application of Rajal Ved, a woman entrepreneur from Nagpur who has been accused of fraud and abetment of suicide.

Beltarodi Police had arrested Ved, a resident of Agne Layout, Khamla, on charges of defrauding investors of crores of rupees by promising them a 30% return on investment in the tourism sector.

The case was registered after a man, Ashish Marawar, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, having lost Rs 8 lakh to the scam.

Initially, Beltarodi Police had registered a case of accidental death, but Ashish’s suicide note, in which he named Rajal Ved as the cause of his distress, led to an investigation into the matter.

The note revealed that Ashish felt mentally harassed by Ved, whom he knew from her business of Tours and Travels that promised a 30% profit on investing in resort and tour packages.

In the note, Ashish expressed his desire for strict action to be taken against Ved, and stated that he had made many mistakes in his life that were not ending.

Ved had approached the court seeking bail, but her application was rejected on Tuesday. Adv C H Jaltare appeared for the accused, while Public Prosecutor Adv Rashmi Khaparde and Adv Jitesh Duhilani represented the prosecution.

