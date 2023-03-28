Robotics – Dance Workshop at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: Delhi Public School MIHAN had conducted a one-day ‘Robotic Dance Workshop’ – MJ Moves for Grades III to V by Mr. Vishal Craig, the in-house choreographer. In the workshop he showcased a presentation to the kids to enhance the understanding of the versatile dance moves.

The students learnt performing the basic body movements to appear like a dancing robot. They were encouraged to experiment and work on the right technique during their training. The session was a good learning experience for the students and they thoroughly enjoyed it.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement