Woman ends life after kin read her personal diary near Nagpur

Nagpur: A college principal and his wife, who is professor at another college, were booked by Saoner Police on charges of abetting the suicide of 24-yearold woman who is relative of the accused persons, police said.

Nikita Sunil Dahat, a resident of Dhapewada, had committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling raft on July 14 at the house of her grandparents. She was under depression after the couple read her personal diary and threatened to defame her in a meeting of relatives, according to police.

The accused have been identified as Dr Ratnakar Ramji Dahat, Principal of Chakrapani College in Hudkeshwar and his wife Mangala, a professor at Santaji College. The couple is a resident of Suyog Nagar, police said.

Ratnakar is an uncle of Nikita, who was a science graduate and working with a private company in Nagpur. In April, the couple read Nikita’s personal diary and learnt about her personal life. She was afraid that both would defame her in the society. She has addressed Mangala as ‘Devil’ of the family in her diary.

Since then, she even narrated the mental trauma to her brother. During investigation of the case, the police learnt that Nikita was under fear that Dahat couple would defame her.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Pankaj Sunil Dahat, brother of the deceased, a case under Sections 306 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Saoner police.

