Video: Mankapur residents agitate against proposed beer bar in Zingabai Takli

Nagpur: Residents of Zingabai Takli staged agitation against proposed S K Beer Bar and Restaurant near Zenda Chowk here, on Thursday. There’s a bus stop, medical store and a hospital and religious sites near the proposed site of the bar. Residents fear that if a bar starts in the area, it will give rise to criminal activities and pose threat to peace of the area,

Following which locals from nearby vicinities, submitted memorandums to MLA Vikas Thakre, Collector Vimla R, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Excise Superintendent Surendra Manpiya and Mankapur Police Inspector Vaijanti Mandavdhare to cancel permission of bar.

On Thursday, all the residents of Zingabai Takli along with MLA Vikas Thakre staged a demonstration in front of the proposed bar site.

