PM Modi lauds Nagpur’s 16-yr old athlete Sanjana Joshi

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Sanjana Sushil Joshi, a young triathlon athlete from Nagpur, who has been selected in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games to be held in England.

Before leaving for England, Modi on Wednesday “motivated” the Indian players. Addressing the players on this occasion, the Prime Minister made a special mention of the 16-year-old Sanjana and other young players included in the team. He said, the Indian team going to the Commonwealth Games is special and has a wonderful combination of experience and energy.

Stating that these 17-18-year-old players are the future of the country, Modi expressed hope that they will surely make India’s name great in the Games. He said that all of you players will represent “New India” not only in sports, but also on the global stage.

The Commonwealth Games will be played from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham. Sanjana will represent India in the sprint distance triathlon in this event. She has become the first woman from Nagpur to be selected in this prestigious tournament and the second player after former international badminton player Pradeep Gandhe.

A triathlon comprising three sports requires an athlete to swim 750m, followed by 20km cycling and 5km running. Sanjana is a student of Samalwar Nikalas. She trains under Dr Amit Samarth, the coach of Miles N Milers Endurance Sports Academy.

