Woman electrocuted from hanging pole wires in Ajni Railway Colony, dies
Nagpur: An Ajni Railway Colony based woman died after came in contact with live wires hanging from street light pole on Thursday evening, informed sources.
It was reported that locals were facing severe problems owing to bunch of hanging wires. Despite raising several complaints the administration turned a blind eye towards residents agony. However, following the death of the woman, repair work took a start added sources.
Further details awaited.