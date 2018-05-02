Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar

Nagpur: Tension prevailed in Pratapnagar on Thursday when a notorious goon Vicky alias Shera Chauhan was assaulted with sharp weapons at Jaiswal Bar.

According to sources, Vicky was having drinks at around 5.30 pm when some miscreants reportedly launched the murderous attack, leaving him severely injured. Vicky, in fatal condition has been referred to hospital.

In the meantime the sleuths of Crime Branch have rushed to spot and taking assistance of CCTVs for any lead.

Further details awaited.