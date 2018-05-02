Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Woman dupes 14 persons of Rs 4.12 lakh in chit fund scheme

    Nagpur: A woman duped total 14 persons to the tune of Rs 4.12 lakh in the fraudulent chit fund scheme.

    The accused Yogita Gajanan Kothalkar (37), resident of C92, Tulsinagar Colony, started a chit fund scheme named Harsiddhi Fund at Shantinagar. Later the accused Yogita collected total Rs 4.12 lakh from the complainant Sudhir Balwant Kamde (41) of House No. 92, Prem Nagar, Narayanpeth and 13 other persons in the name the scheme. The money was collected between July 2018 and September 2019. The accused also procured a loan of Rs 50,000 from Mata Bachat Gat. However, the accused did not return a single rupee to the complainant and 13 other persons.

    Shantinagar API Tambe, acting on the complaint of Kamde, booked the accused Yogita Kothalkar under Sections 406, 418, 420 of the IPC read with Sections 8, 3 of MPID Act. Further probe is underway.

